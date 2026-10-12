Gravestomp - Vertical

Make an impact fast with a dark, horror‑inspired stomp opener built for vertical stories. This energetic title sequence fires bold headlines in sync with gritty textures, scratches, film grain, and a moody vignette, then lands on a powerful logo reveal. Customize images or clips, swap fonts, and tune colors to match your brand while the underlying grunge look keeps every scene cohesive. Perfect for trailers, event teasers, channel branding, and social promos when you need punch, clarity, and attitude in seconds.