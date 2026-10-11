Gravestomp

Create a hard-hitting opener with stomp-style kinetic titles, gritty textures, and a punchy logo reveal. This dark, typography-led template blends film grain, scratches, and brush smears for a raw, modern edge. Fast pop-in and slide-in animations keep the pace energetic while a centered layout ensures every headline lands clearly. Customize text, media, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for title sequences, intros, quick promos, or an end sting when you need impact in seconds.