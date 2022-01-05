Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Sketch Logo - Square - Original - Poster image

Sketch Logo - Square

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Hand-drawn
Outro
Minimal
611exports
rating
Bring a hand-sketched concept to life with a clean, minimal logo animation. Fine lines trace your mark, grid guides construct the form, and diagonal hatching adds depth before a crisp fill and long shadows complete the reveal. Ideal for intros and outros, this versatile design keeps the focus on your branding. Personalize colors, line thickness, and the tagline to match your identity. Works beautifully across popular formats and complements any soundtrack with smooth, neutral pacing.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
MotionParsec profile image
MotionParsec
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MotionParsec
Sketch Logo Reveal - Square
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:09
Sketch Logo Reveal - Square Original theme video
3D Sketch Logo - Square
By MotionParsec
Edit
00:12
3D Sketch Logo - Square Original theme video
Sketch Logo Reveal
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
00:07
Sketch Logo Reveal Original theme video
Pencil Shade Reveal - Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
60fps
00:07
Pencil Shade Reveal - Square Original theme video
Sketch Unveil - Square
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:09
Sketch Unveil - Square Original theme video
Artistic Sketch Reveal - Square
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:11
Artistic Sketch Reveal - Square Original theme video
Sketch Reveal - Square
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:09
Sketch Reveal - Square Original theme video
Sketch & Assembly
By bbpixel
Edit
00:10
Sketch & Assembly Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us