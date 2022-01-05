Sketch Logo - Square

Bring a hand-sketched concept to life with a clean, minimal logo animation. Fine lines trace your mark, grid guides construct the form, and diagonal hatching adds depth before a crisp fill and long shadows complete the reveal. Ideal for intros and outros, this versatile design keeps the focus on your branding. Personalize colors, line thickness, and the tagline to match your identity. Works beautifully across popular formats and complements any soundtrack with smooth, neutral pacing.