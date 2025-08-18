Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Butterfly Bloom Flight
Created by motionsparrow
8exports
11 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Transform your brand's identity with an enchanting butterfly animation that elegantly unfolds to reveal your logo. Tailored for fashion, beauty, or creative brands, this Butterfly Bloom Flight template adds a cinematic touch that's simply mesmerizing. Modify the fonts and colors to tell your story with style and grace. Ready to be shared, this video will flutter into the hearts of your audience.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By themediastock
15s
21
12
8
Transform your narrative into a picturesque journey with this clean, minimalistic Funeral Gallery template. Its mesmerizing collage of images, embellished with dreamy light leaks and cinematic angles, captivates and connects with viewers. Customize the visuals, text, fonts, and colors to craft a unique story. Perfect for any display, your presentation will resonate deeply with your audience.
By themediastock
10s
21
6
8
Transform your narrative into a picturesque journey with this clean, minimalistic Funeral Gallery template. Its mesmerizing collage of images, embellished with dreamy light leaks and cinematic angles, captivates and connects with viewers. Customize the visuals, text, fonts, and colors to craft a unique story. Perfect for any display, your presentation will resonate deeply with your audience.
By themediastock
10s
21
6
8
Transform your narrative into a picturesque journey with this clean, minimalistic Funeral Gallery template. Its mesmerizing collage of images, embellished with dreamy light leaks and cinematic angles, captivates and connects with viewers. Customize the visuals, text, fonts, and colors to craft a unique story. Perfect for any display, your presentation will resonate deeply with your audience.
By themediastock
15s
21
14
8
Transform your narrative into a picturesque journey with this clean, minimalistic Funeral Gallery template. Its mesmerizing collage of images, embellished with dreamy light leaks and cinematic angles, captivates and connects with viewers. Customize the visuals, text, fonts, and colors to craft a unique story. Perfect for any display, your presentation will resonate deeply with your audience.
By themediastock
10s
21
17
8
Transform your narrative into a picturesque journey with this clean, minimalistic Funeral Gallery template. Its mesmerizing collage of images, embellished with dreamy light leaks and cinematic angles, captivates and connects with viewers. Customize the visuals, text, fonts, and colors to craft a unique story. Perfect for any display, your presentation will resonate deeply with your audience.
By themediastock
10s
21
17
8
Transform your narrative into a picturesque journey with this clean, minimalistic Funeral Gallery template. Its mesmerizing collage of images, embellished with dreamy light leaks and cinematic angles, captivates and connects with viewers. Customize the visuals, text, fonts, and colors to craft a unique story. Perfect for any display, your presentation will resonate deeply with your audience.
By themediastock
15s
21
10
8
Transform your narrative into a picturesque journey with this clean, minimalistic Funeral Gallery template. Its mesmerizing collage of images, embellished with dreamy light leaks and cinematic angles, captivates and connects with viewers. Customize the visuals, text, fonts, and colors to craft a unique story. Perfect for any display, your presentation will resonate deeply with your audience.
By themediastock
10s
21
9
8
Transform your narrative into a picturesque journey with this clean, minimalistic Funeral Gallery template. Its mesmerizing collage of images, embellished with dreamy light leaks and cinematic angles, captivates and connects with viewers. Customize the visuals, text, fonts, and colors to craft a unique story. Perfect for any display, your presentation will resonate deeply with your audience.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help