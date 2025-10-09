Haunted Doodle Halloween Intro - Vertical

Add a fun, spooky twist to your branding with this Halloween intro. Hand‑drawn doodles—ghosts, bats, spiderwebs, witch hat and more—dance around bold titles before a centered logo reveal. Drop in two media clips, customize multiple text lines, and finish with your logo and tagline. Easily adjust background, element, fire, logo and text colors, plus fonts, to match your brand. The energetic, cartoon style is perfect for seasonal intros, outros, party promos and social posts. Build a festive atmosphere in seconds and delight viewers across your channels.