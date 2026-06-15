Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Soccer Scribble Opener - Original - Poster image

Kickoff Sketch

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Sports & Fitness
Promo
Bold
Soccer
7exports
rating
Kick off your sports content with a fast, high‑impact opener that blends bold typography, authentic soccer visuals, and lively hand‑drawn scribbles. This energetic design showcases your key message alongside an athlete image, then lands on a clean logo reveal for strong brand recall. Paper textures, paint strokes, and strategic arrows add grit and excitement, while the clear layout keeps your event details front and center. Ideal for match announcements, highlights, or team promos across social and broadcast. Customize text, colors, media, and logo in minutes to deliver a professional soccer intro that fires up your audience.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us