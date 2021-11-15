Gradient business present - Slideshow
00:59 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 11 videos · 1 image · 31 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.1Kexports
Showcase your brand with a refined corporate slideshow built from angled geometric panels, soft gradients, and smooth transitions. This modular design features clear headline and copy areas paired with image frames for compelling storytelling. Perfect for business promos, conferences, and presentations, it blends a minimal, elegant style with bold section markers to keep viewers engaged. Easily adjust colors, typography, and media to match your branding and deliver a polished, professional video your audience will trust.
Similar templates
Best of Mr.Exclusive