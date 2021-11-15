Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gradient business present - Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Gradient business present - Slideshow

00:59 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 11 videos · 1 image · 31 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Corporate
Flat design
Parallelogram shape
1.1Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a refined corporate slideshow built from angled geometric panels, soft gradients, and smooth transitions. This modular design features clear headline and copy areas paired with image frames for compelling storytelling. Perfect for business promos, conferences, and presentations, it blends a minimal, elegant style with bold section markers to keep viewers engaged. Easily adjust colors, typography, and media to match your branding and deliver a polished, professional video your audience will trust.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us