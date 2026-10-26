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More details
Ember Briefing - Original - Poster image

Ember Briefing

00:36 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 15 videos · 22 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Military
Documentary
Intro
Soldier
9exports
rating
Craft a cinematic documentary opener with a gritty, atmospheric look. This template pairs bold editorial typography with cut‑out portraits, a prominent map motif, and drifting embers, smoke, and fire for dramatic impact. Organic ink and burn-style transitions reveal each scene while measured camera drifts and parallax add depth. Ideal for news packages, historical timelines, conflict reports, and serious promos, it offers flexible text and media placeholders with a dark, gold‑accented palette. Customize quickly for broadcast intros, YouTube openers, or trailers that demand gravitas and clarity.
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nixmotion
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us