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Glassquake - Original - Poster image

Glassquake

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Title sequence
3D motion graphics
Intro
Destructive
Shatter
9exports
rating
Create a cinematic, high‑energy opener with explosive 3D shattered‑glass titles. This modular title sequence blends bold typography, dark moody lighting, and dynamic disintegration to build hype for intros, promos, and teasers. Customize headline slides, adjust fonts and colors, and drop in optional media to amplify momentum. Fluid zoom bursts, slice‑style wipes, and a tunnel‑like vortex keep every scene intense and focused. Perfect for product launches, events, gaming or sports hype, and channel openers—professional results with fast, flexible controls.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us