Glassquake

Create a cinematic, high‑energy opener with explosive 3D shattered‑glass titles. This modular title sequence blends bold typography, dark moody lighting, and dynamic disintegration to build hype for intros, promos, and teasers. Customize headline slides, adjust fonts and colors, and drop in optional media to amplify momentum. Fluid zoom bursts, slice‑style wipes, and a tunnel‑like vortex keep every scene intense and focused. Perfect for product launches, events, gaming or sports hype, and channel openers—professional results with fast, flexible controls.