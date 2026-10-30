Neon Match Card

Create a high‑energy sports VS opener that spotlights two teams with bold typography, neon glow, and dynamic chevrons. This template includes a 3D ball intro, athlete reveals, and a symmetrical matchup card with fields for team names, date, time, venue, and logo. Customize Team A/B colors, headlines, and images to match your club or league. Swirling rings, fabric folds, and fast slice transitions keep the pace intense—ideal for football/soccer promos, broadcasts, streams, and arena screens. Deliver a broadcast‑ready versus package that builds hype and drives attention in seconds.