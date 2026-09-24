Soundstage

Create a premium podcast identity with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. This polished opener features photoreal studio microphones, elegant lens flares, and smooth camera drift that builds to your logo. Its minimal, sophisticated look suits any podcast genre and works equally well as an intro or outro. Easily customize the logo and soundtrack to match your brand. With a neutral mood and clean, metallic finish, it keeps the focus on your name while elevating production value. Ideal for podcasters, broadcasters, and creators seeking a sleek, professional brand moment.