Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wanderplane - Original - Poster image

Wanderplane

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 6 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Travel
Scrapbook
Airplane
Papercraft
9exports
rating
Launch your travel content with a fun, high‑energy intro. This template features a gliding airplane, a globe of destinations, and a colorful paper‑collage of world landmarks. Bold torn‑paper titles and a contrasting label make your message pop. Swap in your photos, edit headlines, and fine‑tune fonts and colors to match your brand. Smooth camera drift and lively slides keep the pacing upbeat, perfect for vlogs, trip diaries, tourism channels, and adventure intros. Works with any soundtrack and looks great in both short episodes and series openers. Create a distinctive travel identity in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us