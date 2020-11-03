Food Delivery Story - 01

Create a polished story ad that converts. This minimal, flat-design template centers your product or service inside a smartphone frame with balanced headline callouts and a bold CTA button. Swap in your image, customize fonts and colors, and highlight website and phone details with clear icon labels. Smooth, elegant motion keeps attention on your message while the vertical format is perfect for stories, reels, and shorts. Ideal for brands seeking a streamlined, modern look and strong calls-to-action.