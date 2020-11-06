Food Delivery Story - 08

Build a striking vertical promo story in seconds. This minimal, flat-design template pairs bold typography with a tinted image area, a curved header panel, and a clean stripe background. Animate your headline with a typewriter effect, add a supporting line, and finish with a clear call-to-action. Social icons are included to keep brand channels visible. Ideal for product highlights, service promos, and quick announcements on stories and short-form feeds. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and imagery to match your brand and publish fast.