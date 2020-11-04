Food Delivery Story - 03
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 8 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
687exports
Launch a sleek, vertical story promo that turns heads. This minimal, flat-design template features bold titles, sliding panels, and a standout CTA button—perfect for sales and e‑commerce. Drop in your image, update headlines and highlights, and you’re ready to promote offers, showcase products, or drive orders fast. Smooth motion, clean typography, and a focused layout keep the message clear and conversion‑oriented across modern social platforms.
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