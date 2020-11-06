Food Delivery Story - 05

Create a clean, high-impact story ad in seconds. This vertical promo features a bold circular image frame, modern flat shapes, a clear call-to-action, and social icons for quick brand touchpoints. Smooth slide and pop-in animations keep focus on your message while the minimal, geometric style looks great with any brand palette. Easily customize headline, subtext, button, colors, fonts, and media to fit your campaign. Ideal for product highlights, service teasers, and quick announcements across social stories.