Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Food Delivery Story - 07 - Black Friday - Poster image

Food Delivery Story - 07

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 6 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Promo
Flat design
CTA Button
405exports
rating
Make your next vertical promo look sharp and modern. This story-ready template blends minimal, flat design with smooth slide-ins, clear typographic hierarchy and a standout CTA button. Drop in your product image, update the headlines, and finish with your social icons and website. The geometric shapes and subtle gradient backdrop keep the focus on your message while staying brand-friendly. Ideal for quick offers, app or product highlights and social ads across platforms. Fast to customize, polished on output, and built to convert.
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Food Delivery Story - 01
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00:15
Food Delivery Story - 01 Original theme video
Food Delivery Story - 02
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Food Delivery Story - 02 Black Friday theme video
Food Delivery Story - 03
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Food Delivery Story - 03 Black Friday theme video
Food Delivery Story - 04
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Food Delivery Story - 04 Original theme video
Food Delivery Story - 05
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Food Delivery Story - 05 Black Friday theme video
Food Delivery Story - 06
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Food Delivery Story - 06 Black Friday theme video
Food Delivery Story - 07
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Food Delivery Story - 07 Black Friday theme video
Food Delivery Story - 08
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Food Delivery Story - 08 Black Friday theme video
Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us