Food Delivery Story - 07

Make your next vertical promo look sharp and modern. This story-ready template blends minimal, flat design with smooth slide-ins, clear typographic hierarchy and a standout CTA button. Drop in your product image, update the headlines, and finish with your social icons and website. The geometric shapes and subtle gradient backdrop keep the focus on your message while staying brand-friendly. Ideal for quick offers, app or product highlights and social ads across platforms. Fast to customize, polished on output, and built to convert.