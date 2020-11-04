Food Delivery Story - 04

Showcase your product or service with a clean vertical story ad built to convert. This minimal, elegant layout features bold headline typography, a vibrant full-screen image, a dotted accent grid, and a prominent CTA button with an arrow cue. Smooth slide-ins and line wipes keep motion fluid and modern. Easily customize fonts, colors, and the background image to match your brand. Perfect for e-commerce, social promos, or quick announcements that need to look polished and on-brand in seconds.