Food Delivery Story - 06

Create a polished vertical promo story that grabs attention in seconds. This minimal, flat-design template features bold titles, a hero image in a circular frame, and a clear call-to-action button, plus contact and website icons for instant clarity. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and imagery to match your brand. Optimized for stories and reels, the smooth, energetic motion keeps viewers engaged while the centered layout spotlights your offer. Perfect for fast promotions, product pushes, and services that benefit from a simple, modern look.