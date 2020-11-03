Food Delivery Story - 02

Promote your menu with a sleek vertical story ad built for food delivery and e‑commerce. This minimalist design spotlights a circular product image, bold headlines, a standout price badge and discount details, plus swipe cues to drive action. Tailor the colors, fonts and copy to match your brand and showcase any dish or offer in seconds. Perfect for quick promotions, limited‑time deals or seasonal specials across social stories and short‑form placements.