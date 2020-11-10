Snake Game Logo

Bring retro arcade charm to your brand with a Snake-style logo reveal. A clean grid, pixel blocks, and playful +1 score pops guide the eye to your centered logo and tagline. Perfect for gaming channels, stream intros, and nostalgic brands, this minimalist, flat-design animation is easy to customize. Adjust colors, drop in your logo, and edit the site line to match your identity. The smooth, game-like motion delivers a fun, memorable opener or outro that feels both classic and fresh.