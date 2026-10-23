Antenna Echo - Vertical

Bring your track to life with a moody, vertical music visualizer. A central radio tower beams hypnotic broadcast waves while a circular spectrum reacts to every beat. A clean timer keeps viewers oriented, and a subtle VHS texture adds analog grit. Customize colors, choose between spectrum styles, refine responsiveness, and toggle on-screen elements to match your aesthetic. The centered layout and cinematic night scene ensure clear, captivating playback on mobile. Perfect for singles, teasers, and social posts, this atmospheric design puts your sound front and center with modern, geometric clarity.