Fire intro
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Antenna Echo - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Antenna Echo - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Music
Audio reactive
Broadcast waves
7exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a moody, vertical music visualizer. A central radio tower beams hypnotic broadcast waves while a circular spectrum reacts to every beat. A clean timer keeps viewers oriented, and a subtle VHS texture adds analog grit. Customize colors, choose between spectrum styles, refine responsiveness, and toggle on-screen elements to match your aesthetic. The centered layout and cinematic night scene ensure clear, captivating playback on mobile. Perfect for singles, teasers, and social posts, this atmospheric design puts your sound front and center with modern, geometric clarity.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Soundwave Flag - Vertical
By tinomotion
Edit
Soundwave Flag - Vertical Original preset video
Nocturne Aura - Vertical
By S_WorX
Edit
Nocturne Aura - Vertical Original preset video
Winged Waveform Lyrics - Vertical
By milinkovic
Edit
Winged Waveform Lyrics - Vertical Original Theme preset video
Temple Resonance - Vertical
By S_WorX
Edit
Temple Resonance - Vertical Original preset video
Modern Lyrics - Vertical
By tarazz
Edit
Modern Lyrics - Vertical Original preset video
Universal Visualizer - Vertical
By tarazz
Edit
Universal Visualizer - Vertical Original preset video
Vinyl Blaze Lyrics - Vertical
By milinkovic
Edit
Vinyl Blaze Lyrics - Vertical Original Theme preset video
Gridwave Reactor - Vertical
By tinomotion
Edit
Gridwave Reactor - Vertical Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us