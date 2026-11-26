Elevate your track with a square, audio‑reactive music visualizer that pairs a clean central waveform with dramatic spotlights, neon color bursts and a reflective stage. Beat‑synced explosions, particles and smoke amplify every drop while keeping your artist info front and center. Tweak spectrum style, frequency bands, glow and particle density to match any genre, from ambient to bass‑heavy. Perfect for music releases, label showcases, social posts and podcasts, this energetic, modern design delivers polished visuals that let your sound lead.