Coastal Pulse - Square

Create an evocative coastal music visualizer with a stormy ocean, distant beacon and drifting mist. A clean, audio‑reactive waveform line animates beneath your headline while cinematic lens flares and spectral halos add subtle glow. The dark, atmospheric palette lets your title and brand stand out. Customize text, colors and visual intensity to match ambient, indie or cinematic tracks. Ideal for artist promos, releases and looping backgrounds in a square format, this template balances nature-driven visuals with elegant typography and responsive motion for a refined, immersive presentation.