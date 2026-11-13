Stillwater Pulse - Square

Set your release in motion with a moody square music visualizer over calm open water. This cinematic, photorealistic scene features a built‑in audio spectrum, minimal typography and subtle fog for an immersive, melancholic vibe. Customize colors, fonts and spectrum behavior to match your cover art or brand, then let the duration follow your audio from teaser to full track. Ideal for ambient, downtempo, lo‑fi and cinematic music, it delivers tasteful, audio‑reactive motion that keeps the focus on your sound.