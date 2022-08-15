Cute Logo Intro

Bring warmth to your brand with a romantic, cinematic logo animation set on fogged glass. A hand gently draws a heart, revealing your logo amid realistic droplets, soft lens flares, and an atmospheric glow. Ideal for intros and outros, this photorealistic design blends elegance with emotion. Easily swap in your logo, fine‑tune audio, and choose from flexible color styles. Works beautifully across multiple aspect ratios for social and YouTube. Create a memorable first impression—or a heartfelt sign‑off—with this emotive logo reveal.