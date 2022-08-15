Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cute Logo Intro - Example theme - Poster image

Cute Logo Intro

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Atmospheric
Outro
Heart shape
777exports
rating
Bring warmth to your brand with a romantic, cinematic logo animation set on fogged glass. A hand gently draws a heart, revealing your logo amid realistic droplets, soft lens flares, and an atmospheric glow. Ideal for intros and outros, this photorealistic design blends elegance with emotion. Easily swap in your logo, fine‑tune audio, and choose from flexible color styles. Works beautifully across multiple aspect ratios for social and YouTube. Create a memorable first impression—or a heartfelt sign‑off—with this emotive logo reveal.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us