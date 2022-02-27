Electricity Lightning Logo Intro

Ignite attention with a cinematic lightning-charged logo reveal. This high-impact ident strikes a rain-slick street, surging energy into a 3D logo for a powerful finish. The dark, neon-tinged palette, atmospheric smoke, and subtle camera drift amplify the drama. Easily customize your logo, tagline, font, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros, and stingers where you want maximum impact in seconds. Electrify your channel openers, promos, or brand bumpers with a professional logo animation that feels bold, modern, and unforgettable.