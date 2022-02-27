Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Electricity Lightning Logo Intro - Default - Poster image

Electricity Lightning Logo Intro

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Electricity
Cinematic
Outro
9.3Kexports
rating
Ignite attention with a cinematic lightning-charged logo reveal. This high-impact ident strikes a rain-slick street, surging energy into a 3D logo for a powerful finish. The dark, neon-tinged palette, atmospheric smoke, and subtle camera drift amplify the drama. Easily customize your logo, tagline, font, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros, and stingers where you want maximum impact in seconds. Electrify your channel openers, promos, or brand bumpers with a professional logo animation that feels bold, modern, and unforgettable.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us