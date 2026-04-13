Radial Scratch

Bring your brand to life with a punchy, monochrome logo animation. This template combines gritty grunge textures, concentric rings, and dynamic radial motion for a bold reveal. Ideal for intros, outros, and promos, it spotlights your logo with high impact while keeping text clean and minimal. Customize colors and type to match your brand, and let the energetic pacing and centered circular composition command attention. Perfect for creators, agencies, and channels needing a distinctive, abstract identity sting that works across social, broadcast, and presentations.