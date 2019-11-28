Drip Splash

Bring your brand to life with a playful liquid logo reveal. This minimalist, flat-design intro/outro uses paint splashes, drips, and blobby shapes to smoothly unveil your logo and tagline. Enjoy a vibrant duotone look and fluid motion for immediate impact. Easily customize background, logo, and splash colors, swap in your own logo, and edit the tagline to match your brand voice. Perfect for creators, agencies, and businesses who want a clean, modern logo animation that stands out across intros, outros, promos, and social content.