Minimal Box

Showcase your brand with a crisp, minimalist logo reveal. This clean, flat-design animation pairs a square logo frame with a sliding rectangular banner for your tagline or URL. Snappy slide-in transitions, bold geometry, and a vibrant duotone palette create a modern, corporate-ready opener or closer. Easily customize your logo, font, and colors to match any identity. Ideal for intros, outros, and quick channel branding where clarity and impact matter.