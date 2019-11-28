Minimal Box
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.9Kexports
Showcase your brand with a crisp, minimalist logo reveal. This clean, flat-design animation pairs a square logo frame with a sliding rectangular banner for your tagline or URL. Snappy slide-in transitions, bold geometry, and a vibrant duotone palette create a modern, corporate-ready opener or closer. Easily customize your logo, font, and colors to match any identity. Ideal for intros, outros, and quick channel branding where clarity and impact matter.
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