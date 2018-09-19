Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Summer Holidays Story - Original - Poster image

Summer Holidays Story

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 6 images · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Story video
Minimal
Hand-drawn
Brush strokes
2.4Kexports
rating
Bring your photos to life with a clean, vertical story slideshow. This modern, minimal design features bold brush titles, a compact subtitle label, smooth transitions, and a polished logo ending—ideal for Instagram, TikTok, and Reels. Customize text, colors, fonts, and images to craft elegant, shareable stories in minutes. The hand-drawn accents add playful personality while keeping the focus on your visuals. Perfect for vacations, highlights, or quick promos, this template makes your memories and moments feel curated and cinematic.
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Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us