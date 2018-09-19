Summer Holidays Story
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 6 images · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
2.4Kexports
Bring your photos to life with a clean, vertical story slideshow. This modern, minimal design features bold brush titles, a compact subtitle label, smooth transitions, and a polished logo ending—ideal for Instagram, TikTok, and Reels. Customize text, colors, fonts, and images to craft elegant, shareable stories in minutes. The hand-drawn accents add playful personality while keeping the focus on your visuals. Perfect for vacations, highlights, or quick promos, this template makes your memories and moments feel curated and cinematic.
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