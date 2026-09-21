Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Digital App Promo - Original - Poster image

HUDline Promo

00:38 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 14 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
App Promo
Mockup
Device mockup
Digital
19exports
rating
Showcase your app in style with a premium, tech‑forward promo built around realistic 3D smartphone mockups. Smooth, elegant motion pairs bold headlines with clean two‑column layouts, while HUD lines, circuit motifs and dot grids create a refined digital backdrop. Easily replace screens, update text and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The dark, minimal palette keeps focus on your UI, and tasteful rotations and slide‑ins highlight features with clarity. Ideal for launches, product demos, pitch decks and social promos, this template delivers a modern, professional look for any technology brand.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us