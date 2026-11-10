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Offer Capsule 1 - Original - Poster image

Offer Capsule 1

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Sale
Minimal
Motion title
Bold
6exports
rating
Announce your next promotion with a clean, high-impact sale title. This minimal, bold design pairs a large headline with offer badges and a clear call-to-action. Curved separators and pill banners organize key details for instant readability, while smooth slide-in and pop-in animation adds energy without clutter. Easily customize messages, discounts, fonts, and brand colors, and swap the audio to match your campaign. Perfect for seasonal promotions, flash deals, retail ads, and e-commerce campaigns across social feeds, websites, and in-store screens. Deliver a polished, conversion-focused announcement that keeps attention on your offer and drives action.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us