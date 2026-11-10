Offer Capsule 7

Make your promotion impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title tailored for time‑sensitive offers. An oversized numeral leads the message, supported by clear headline and callout text inside sleek capsule shapes. Energetic slide and pop animations grab attention fast, then hold steady for readability across feeds and screens. Fully customizable fonts, colors, and copy make it easy to adapt for any brand or campaign. Perfect as a quick intro card, interstitial, or standalone promo when you need a clean, modern sale announcement in seconds.