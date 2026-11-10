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Offer Capsule 7 - Original - Poster image

Offer Capsule 7

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Sale
Bold
Minimal
Large numerals
6exports
rating
Make your promotion impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title tailored for time‑sensitive offers. An oversized numeral leads the message, supported by clear headline and callout text inside sleek capsule shapes. Energetic slide and pop animations grab attention fast, then hold steady for readability across feeds and screens. Fully customizable fonts, colors, and copy make it easy to adapt for any brand or campaign. Perfect as a quick intro card, interstitial, or standalone promo when you need a clean, modern sale announcement in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us