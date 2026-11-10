Offer Capsule 5

Promote your offer with a clean, minimal sale motion title designed to convert. This two-column layout pairs your product media with bold price, discount, and a standout CTA button. Flat design shapes, warm neutrals, and crisp typography keep the message clear and premium. Slide-ins, staggered text, and a tidy line-wipe create upbeat pacing perfect for e-commerce, flash deals, and seasonal promos. Swap media, edit copy, adjust colors and fonts, and publish a polished promo in minutes.