Offer Capsule 6

Create a polished sale announcement in minutes. This clean, bold motion title pairs a hero headline with a right‑side media card to spotlight your product. Smooth slide‑ins and staggered timing present tiered offers clearly, while the minimal, dark aesthetic keeps focus on your message. Perfect for e‑commerce and retail campaigns, it’s fully customizable—swap media, edit all text fields, and match brand colors and fonts. Use it as a promo card, in‑feed placement, or pre‑roll spot to boost conversions with a professional look and concise storytelling.