Offer Capsule 2

Announce discounts with impact using this clean, minimal sale promo title. Bold typography, a rounded frame, and a sleek CTA ribbon focus attention on your offer while smooth slide‑ins and line wipes add energy. Customize headline, numerals, label, and CTA with easy text fields. Adjust brand colors and fonts in seconds, and swap the soundtrack to fit your campaign. Perfect for retail and e‑commerce promos, flash sales, and seasonal deals, this flat, geometric design keeps your message clear, legible, and conversion‑ready across channels.