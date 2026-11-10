Offer Capsule 8

Announce your discount with a clean, kinetic promo card. This minimal motion title features a bold headline, space for a promo code, and clear supporting details. A rounded frame and sliding panels add polish while keeping focus on your offer. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, swap in your own message, and deliver an energetic, high-impact sale announcement. Perfect for e‑commerce, social ads, and campaign teasers when you need clarity, speed, and style.