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Offer Capsule 8 - Original - Poster image

Offer Capsule 8

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Sale
Minimal
Motion title
Bold
6exports
rating
Announce your discount with a clean, kinetic promo card. This minimal motion title features a bold headline, space for a promo code, and clear supporting details. A rounded frame and sliding panels add polish while keeping focus on your offer. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, swap in your own message, and deliver an energetic, high-impact sale announcement. Perfect for e‑commerce, social ads, and campaign teasers when you need clarity, speed, and style.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us