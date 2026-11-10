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Offer Capsule 4 - Original - Poster image

Offer Capsule 4

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Rounded rectangle
Elegant
Promo
6exports
rating
Present your highlights with a polished, minimalist motion title. A clean three‑card grid, elegant oval accents, and dark, high‑contrast styling keep the focus on your visuals and message. Smooth, staggered slide‑ins build the scene with premium pacing, perfect for quick promos, intros, and collection spotlights. Easily customize three media slots, multiple text lines, fonts, and brand colors to match your identity. This versatile layout is ideal for product features, editorial picks, and campaign teasers where clarity and style matter.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us