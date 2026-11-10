Offer Capsule 3

Promote your offer with a clean, modern motion title designed for e‑commerce. Bold headlines, a dedicated product frame, and a clear CTA lead viewers from message to action. Sliding panels and staggered text create an energetic rhythm that’s easy to follow. A circular discount marker reinforces urgency while rounded panels keep the look friendly and brandable. Customize fonts, colors, copy, and media to match your identity and launch fast. Ideal for sales, product drops, and seasonal promotions across feeds, ads, and websites.