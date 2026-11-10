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Offer Capsule 3 - Original - Poster image

Offer Capsule 3

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Sale
E-commerce
Bold
6exports
rating
Promote your offer with a clean, modern motion title designed for e‑commerce. Bold headlines, a dedicated product frame, and a clear CTA lead viewers from message to action. Sliding panels and staggered text create an energetic rhythm that’s easy to follow. A circular discount marker reinforces urgency while rounded panels keep the look friendly and brandable. Customize fonts, colors, copy, and media to match your identity and launch fast. Ideal for sales, product drops, and seasonal promotions across feeds, ads, and websites.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us