GeoMark Title 1

Highlight any place with a crisp, transparent motion title. A bold map pin pairs with modern typography to deliver clear, professional location callouts for intros, overlays, reels, and presentations. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, then drop the overlay onto any footage. Smooth pop‑in and slide‑in animation keeps attention centered while staying minimal and elegant. Perfect for travel vlogs, event recaps, city guides, or on‑screen directions. Create polished location titles in seconds with a clean, flat design that works anywhere.