GeoMark Title 6

Craft striking location callouts in seconds. This clean, bold motion title stacks a headline, subline, and descriptor under a crisp map pin, enhanced with subtle glitch accents. The transparent overlay drops over any footage, making it perfect for city guides, travel segments, local business highlights, and event directions. Customize typography with two fonts, adjust text colors, and fine-tune box and pin hues to match your brand. Snappy, energetic motion ensures instant impact while the minimal design keeps focus on your message. Deliver precise, professional location labeling across any video with ease.