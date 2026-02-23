GeoMark Title 5

Showcase any destination with a clean, transparent motion title. This template features a bold map pin, stacked headline and subtitle inside crisp title bars, plus a quick glitch accent for extra impact. It’s perfect for travel content, city guides, intros, and on-screen overlays. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and drop it over maps, footage, or graphics. The centered layout and minimal, bold style ensure maximum legibility on any background. Create polished location labels in seconds and keep your audience oriented from the very first frame.