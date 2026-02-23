GeoMark Title 4

Spotlight any place with a bold, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay combines a clean text stack with a striking map pin, ideal for location call‑outs, intros, or outros. Snappy reveals and subtle glitch accents add energy while keeping information crystal clear. Tweak fonts and colors to match your brand, and use the streamlined two‑column layout to label cities, venues, or landmarks in seconds. Perfect for travel vlogs, event promos, news segments, and corporate videos where clarity and impact matter.