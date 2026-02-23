GeoMark Title 7

Show locations with clarity using a clean, minimal motion title built around a bold map pin and stacked text bars. This transparent overlay works as a location call‑out or chapter opener, layering neatly over any footage. Customize fonts, colors, and multiple title lines to fit your brand. Subtle glitch accents energize the reveal while the centered layout keeps focus on your destination. Ideal for travel videos, guides, event coverage, or documentaries where precise place labeling matters. Quick to set up and easy to read on all backgrounds, it delivers polished destination titles in seconds.