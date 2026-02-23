GeoMark Title 9

Elevate your videos with a clean, transparent location lower third. This minimal motion title pairs a bold headline with a smaller label and a dynamic map pin icon, accented by tasteful glitch edges. It’s ideal for location callouts, travel content, vlogs, documentaries, real estate, and events. Easily customize fonts, pin and bar colors, and both text fields to match your brand. The compact, energetic animation slides in smoothly and keeps focus on your footage. Whether you need a quick callout or a polished chapter opener, this versatile overlay gets attention without getting in the way.