GeoMark Title 8

Showcase any place with a clean, transparent motion title that features a bold headline, subtitle, and a prominent map pin call‑out. This minimal, glitch‑accented design is perfect for travel content, city IDs, news segments, or event labels. Easily customize text, font, and colors to match your brand. The lightweight animation slides and pops into view, then settles for a clear, readable result over any footage. Use it as a precise location tag, chapter opener, or on‑screen annotation to guide your viewers instantly.