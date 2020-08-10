Blueprint Logo Reveal

Give your brand a precise, technical edge with a blueprint-style logo reveal. This minimal 2D design draws geometric lines over a grid, assembling your mark in a clean, engineering-inspired layout. Smooth write-on animation, a centered composition, and a crisp duotone palette make it perfect for intros and outros. Tailor colors and typography to match your identity, add a tagline, and export a polished ident for corporate, engineering, or architecture content. If you love clarity, structure, and modern line art, this professional logo animation is a smart choice for your next project.