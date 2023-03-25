World Health Day - Vertical 1

Bring your message to life with a colorful vertical story promo. This flat-design slideshow blends smooth slide-ins, split-screen media frames, bold headlines, and a clear CTA. Optimized for 9:16 stories and reels, it showcases multiple images with gentle crossfades and relaxed motion. Tweak colors, fonts, and visuals to fit your brand and event in seconds. Ideal for short promos, awareness campaigns, or quick announcements that need punchy visuals and a friendly, modern vibe.