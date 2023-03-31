World Health Day - Vertical 7

Make a short, impactful vertical promo that highlights your event with bold titles, smooth transitions, and a central circular photo frame. This flat, minimal slideshow is designed for stories and vertical ads, featuring a clear call-to-action and space for a headline, date, and supporting copy. Organic background shapes and concentric rings add a modern, friendly touch while keeping the focus on your visuals. Easily customize colors, fonts, photos, and text to match your brand and message.